(LISTEN): Missouri Chamber of Commerce outlines plan aimed at attracting more manufacturing

The state’s largest business association wants to see Missouri be a top-ten state in manufacturing.

Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe speaks at the April 6, 2023 ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new $200-million Swift Foods plant on Route B, as Boone County Presiding Commissioner Kip Kendrick listens (file photo courtesy of the governor’s Flickr page)

Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Kara Corches tells 939 the Eagle that the Show-Me State currently ranks 28th in manufacturing competitiveness:

“We know that Missouri has a very rich history in manufacturing in making goods that change quality of life and improve technology. And we just want to make sure that we are maximizing our history and our potential as a state,” Ms. Corches says.

President Corches says manufacturing in Missouri employs 287,000 people, contributing $50-billion annually to the state’s gross domestic product. The Missouri Chamber Foundation is making seven recommendations. They include expanding the workforce pipeline for manufacturing careers and providing incentives and technical assistance to increase capital investment.

Chamber president Corches also wants to see more emphasis on the recruitment of new manufacturers and the expansion of existing operations:

“Our course we want to land new projects in the state. But it is very important to the Missouri Chamber that we are helping those who are already located here. Who have called Missouri home for many years. We want to make sure that we are contributing to their success and their growth,” says Corches.

President Corches also says there is plenty of room for improvement. She says that in critical competitiveness categories like workforce and infrastructure, Missouri is among the bottom 15 states.