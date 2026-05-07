(LISTEN): Missouri Congressman Alford says I-70 improvement project from Rocheport to Columbia means safer roads

Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe, Governor Mike Kehoe, U.S. Rep. Mark Alford (R-Raymore) and others participated in Thursday’s groundbreaking ceremony for the $441-million project to improve I-70 from Rocheport to Columbia.

Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe, U.S. Rep. Mark Alford (R-Raymore), Boone County presiding commissioner Kip Kendrick, Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe and other dignitaries at Thursday’s I-70 groundbreaking ceremony near Bob McCosh Chevrolet (May 7, 2026 photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

West-central Missouri Congressman Alford tells the audience this is an important milestone:

“This project means safer roads, reduced congestion, stronger freight movement and real economic opportunity. From new bridges to improved interchanges to better connectivity for drivers and pedestrians as well,” he says.

Congressman Alford represents part of Columbia and all of northern Boone County on Capitol Hill.

Columbia-based Emery Sapp and Sons (ESS) has been selected as the design-build contractor for the project, which will include 14 new bridge structures.

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) plans a new dogbone interchange at I-70 and Midway, near Columbia. They also plan new truck parking facilities (rendering courtesy of Improve I-70 communications coordinator Lairyn McGregor)

Boone County’s presiding commissioner says Missouri’s I-70 improvement project from Wentzville to Blue Springs represents a $1-billion investment in Boone County. Commissioner Kip Kendrick joined Governor Kehoe and other dignitaries at Thursday’s groundbreaking ceremony. Mr. Kendrick is thrilled that the project will include new north and south outer road connections across Perche creek:

“We’re going to see continued development … residential, commercial, industrial … as a result of that. This community will continue to grow,” says Kendrick.

Emery Sapp and Sons (ESS) plans a dogbone interchange at I-70 and Midway.