(LISTEN): Missouri congressman predicts Mizzou’s Parson meat science lab will protect family farms

A west-central Missouri congressman who represents Columbia on Capitol Hill says Mizzou’s planned $35-million Michael Parson meat science center education and training lab is about building Missouri’s agricultural industry.

U.S. Rep. Mark Alford (R-Raymore) represents part of Columbia and Boone County on Capitol Hill (2025 photo courtesy of Congressman Alford’s official website)

U.S. Rep. Mark Alford (R-Raymore) tells 939 the Eagle that this is about the future:

“It’s already large, our number one economic driver of Missouri. This is going to make it even larger to get young people into the workforce,” Congressman Alford says.

Mizzou expects the Michael Parson meat science education and training laboratory in Columbia to open in 2026. A rendering of the facility was presented at Friday’s ceremony (April 18, 2025 photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

Mizzou officials say the 25,000 square foot building will impact Missouri meat processing industries like pork, beef and poultry. Construction continues on the state-of-the-art facility. Congressman Alford attended the recent groundbreaking ceremony at the facility:

“I foresee a day when people who graduate from this fine lab facility named after Governor Parson will be working in their family businesses, keeping family farms and ag alive in Missouri,” Alford says.

Congressman Alford tells 939 the Eagle that Missouri must keep its family farms. He says since he took office in January 2023, Missouri’s farms have dropped from 95,000 to 87,000. The Columbia-based Missouri Cattlemen’s and Missouri Pork Associations praise the new facility being built, saying it will pay big dividends down the road.