(LISTEN): Missouri DNR director says Mizzou’s planned Radioisotope Science Center is part of a nuclear renaissance

State and federal officials joined UM System President Dr. Mun Choi and UM curators for Thursday morning’s groundbreaking of the $40-million Radioisotope Science Center near south Columbia’s Discovery Ridge.

Here is a rendering of what Mizzou’s 31,250 square foot Radioisotope Science Center at Columbia’s Discovery Ridge will look like (May 2026 rendering courtesy of UM System spokesman Christopher Ave)

Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) director Kurt Schaefer spoke at the ceremony. He tells 939 the Eagle that this is critical:

“It’s part of a bigger picture of a nuclear renaissance that’s occurring across the country in everything from radioisotopes like this to nuclear energy,” Director Schaefer says.

The state and federal governments each contributed $20-million for the project near Highway 63. President Choi predicts the facility will help ensure the nation’s domestic supply of radioisotopes used for national security and other federal priorities.

Look for growth to continue around south Columbia’s Discovery Ridge near Highway 63. Former U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt (R) attended Thursday’s groundbreaking ceremony at the Discovery Ridge Research park. Senator Blunt tells 939 the Eagle that this project plays a major role in the battle against cancer:

“Well I think the groundbreaking means one you’ve got strong leadership at the University willing to take on a big project. Two, we’ve got real partners in the federal government who understand the importance of isotopic medicine … the fight against cancer,” says Senator Blunt.

Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) director Kurt Schaefer and others at Thursday’s groundbreaking ceremony in south Columbia (May 14, 2026 photo courtesy of Missouri DNR Twitter)

UM System President Choi predicts the facility will enable more research for medical and industrial advances and will lead to major workforce development in radioisotope science.

UM System President Dr. Mun Choi, UM Board of Curators chair Todd Graves and members of the consortium after April 2025’s ceremonial agreement signing in Columbia (April 16, 2025 file photo courtesy of University of Missouri)

Meantime, a former Missouri congressman who now serves on the UM Board of Curators praises the planned $40-million center. Former U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-St. Elizabeth) spoke at Thursday’s groundbreaking. He notes the facility will be near the planned NextGen MURR, which will be a new 20-megawatt state-of-the-art research reactor:

“This is the biggest project that any school in the United States has ever undertaken. $1.2 to $1.3 billion … it is a huge, huge project,” he says.

President Choi says NextGen MURR will build on Mizzou’s current MURR, which is the only U.S. producer of four medical isotopes used to treat liver, thyroid, pancreatic and prostate cancer.