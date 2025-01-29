(LISTEN): Missouri House Budget Committee’s vice chair focuses on one-time expenses for surplus money

Missouri lawmakers realize that federal funding that sent billions of dollars to Missouri during the COVID pandemic is winding down.

State Rep. Bishop Davidson (R-Republic) speaks during a Missouri House Budget Committee hearing on January 29, 2025 (photo courtesy of Tim Bommel at House Communications)

Missouri House Budget Committee vice chairman Bishop Davidson (R-Republic) tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Missouri” that Governor Mike Kehoe’s proposed $53-billion state budget still leaves more than $1.5 billion on the bottom line:

“The (Missouri) House position has been that we want to spend down those surpluses in a responsible manner that isn’t then creating recurring expenses. So a lot of one-time expenses, whether that be capital improvements or whatever the thing might be,” Representative Davidson tells listeners.

The House Budget Committee met Thursday to review the governor’s proposed budget. Governor Kehoe has unveiled a $130-million pay increase plan for state employees, which would increase pay for Jefferson City’s 14,000 state employees and state employees across Missouri. The House Budget Committee meets again on Monday to hear testimony from the Office of Administration (OA).

Meantime, the Missouri House Budget Committee’s leadership this session is dominated by southwest Missourians. The powerful committee chair is State Rep. Dirk Deaton (R-Noel), and Rep. Davidson, who represents Greene County, is vice chairman. State Rep. Betsy Fogle (D-Springfield) is the committee’s ranking Democrat.

“What I will say is I’ve gotten a chance to sit down with Representative Fogle in both of our new capacities. And I think there is a lot of optimism, and we want to work together where it makes sense to work together,” Representative Davidson tells listeners.

You can listen to the full “Wake Up” interview with State Rep. Bishop Davidson (R-Republic) here.