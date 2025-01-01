(LISTEN): Missouri lawmaker optimistic that anti-hazing “Danny’s law” will pass this year

Legislation aimed at preventing another hazing incident like the one in Columbia involving Danny Santulli in 2021 has been filed again by a southwest Missouri state lawmaker.

State Sen. Curtis Trent (R-Battlefield) presides over the Missouri Senate on February 21, 2024 (file photo courtesy of Dean Morgan at Senate Communications)

State Sen. Curtis Trent (R-Battlefield), who is the assistant Majority Floor Leader, joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Missouri” and describes his three-page anti-hazing bill as common sense:

“It’s a short bill. It’s easy to read and understand. It does a very, you know kind of a common sense thing,” Senator Trent tells listeners.

Senator Trent’s Senate Bill 384 would prevent someone from being convicted of hazing if they’re the first to call 911 or campus security to report a need for medical assistance. The bill is called “Danny’s law,” Santulli’s family says he is unable to walk, talk or see after the hazing incident at a Columbia fraternity. His family says he’ll need care for life due to a severe, permanent brain injury. The case has received nationwide media attention, including coverage on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

Senator Trent tells listeners that he is optimistic that “Danny’s law” will pass this year:

“And I think with the emphasis on public safety that we’re seeing this session, I think there’s a reasonable chance that we can get that done this time around,” he says.

