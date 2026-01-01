(LISTEN): Missouri posted nation’s fastest job growth in 2025; Missouri Chamber thrilled with data

The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry praises new federal data which says the Show-Me State led the nation in the rate of employment growth in 2025.

The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry is headquartered in Jefferson City (August 2023 file photo courtesy of Chamber writer Jeff Haldiman)

Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Kara Corches says Missouri has added about 53,000 jobs since December 2024. She says they want to shout this from the rooftops:

“We not only are leading our neighboring states, we’re leading the entire nation. We think that’s a clear signal that Missouri’s economy has gotten stronger and we are certainly open for business in the state,” Corches says.

She says the largest gains with the new jobs were in private education and health services, with more than 13,000 new jobs. She also notes Missouri’s unemployment rate has remained at or below the national rate for more than a decade.

EquipmentShare co-owners Jabbok and Willy Schlacks joined Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe for April 2025’s ribbon-cutting ceremony (April 9, 2025 file photo courtesy of EquipmentShare’s Amy Susan)

We have seen some of that growth locally in Columbia. EquipmentShare has built its massive new $100-million headquarters in Columbia near I-70 and Lake of the Woods, while Schneider Electric began a $73-million dollar expansion in 2025 at their plant on Columbia’s Route B.

Schneider Electric executives join Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe and Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe at the May 2025 groundbreaking ceremony (May 13, 2025 file photo courtesy of Missouri Department of Economic Development’s Twitter)

The new data shows Missouri posted the fastest job growth rate nationwide in 2025. Ms. Corches tells 939 the Eagle that legislation that has been passed and implemented in the past five years is working:

“We look at things like investments in infrastructure, roads and bridges. You know the largest investment ever in expanding I-70 that of course is also going to create jobs. Looking at programs like the fast track program or the upscale credential program,” she says.

Corches says that is targeted at workforce development and helping people get skilled up to get good-paying jobs. She also says energy policy is critical, adding that businesses can’t grow if they don’t have access to energy.

Click here to listen to Brian Hauswirth’s interview with Missouri Chamber president Kara Corches, which was recorded on March 25, 2026: