(LISTEN): Missouri State Highway Patrol is participating in Operation CARE this Fourth of July weekend

You’ll notice extra Missouri state troopers on highways and lakes starting Thursday and throughout the entire Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Missouri State Highway Patrol vehicles outside the Statehouse in Jefferson City (2025 file photo courtesy of Patrol’s Flickr page)

Missouri State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Eric Brown tells 939 the Eagle that every available state trooper will be involved in Operation CARE, which stands for the crash awareness and reduction effort:

“We’re going to be working to try and prevent as many crashes as we can or remove impaired drivers from the roadway before they cause problems. Hopefully prevent impaired drivers from getting on the roadways and help everyone have a safe and enjoyable weekend,” Brown says.

During Missouri’s 2025 Fourth of July holiday counting period, 13 motorists were killed throughout the state and another 415 sustained injuries. The Highway Patrol’s Fourth of July holiday counting period begins Thursday evening at 6.

A Missouri state trooper patrols the Lake of the Ozarks (file photo courtesy of Missouri State Highway Patrol Lt. Eric Brown)

Meantime, central Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks and other lakes and streams are expected to be packed during the Fourth of July weekend. Missouri State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Eric Brown urges you to be cognizant of high water, due to May and June’s heavy rains:

“And then know what your boating skills are, know what your floating skills are, know what your swimming skills are. People drastically overrate what their swimming strength is and quickly become exhausted and find themselves in a perilous position and the risk of drowning,” Lt. Brown says.

He tells 939 the Eagle that Missouri has seen 14 drownings so far in 2026, compared to eight at this same time in 2025. He also urges you and your family to wear a life jacket in or near water.

What’s next: Missouri’s 2026 Fourth of July holiday counting period begins Thursday evening at 6.