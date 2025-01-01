(LISTEN): Missouri state troopers urge boaters to be prepared for rough water during holiday weekend

You’ll see extra Missouri state troopers on the Lake of the Ozarks and other waterways throughout the busy Fourth of July weekend.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper patrols the Lake of the Ozarks (2022 file photo courtesy of Highway Patrol Captain John Hotz)

Missouri State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Eric Brown tells 939 the Eagle that boaters should be aware of your wake and should be prepared for rough water:

“A lot of our boating crashes aren’t actually two vessels colliding with one another or hitting a structure like a dock or land. Very often it’s actually someone who falls down while they’re in the boat when it encounters heavy waters. They fall down and get injured which is a boating crash,” Lieutenant Brown says.

During Missouri’s 2024 Fourth of July weekend, there were ten boating crashes statewide. That included seven injuries. There were no drownings during last year’s Fourth of July holiday. Troopers are urging boaters to avoid alcohol and to remain alert for other boats and swimmers.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol will be participating in Operation Dry Water during the Fourth of July holiday (2025 photo courtesy of Missouri State Highway Patrol Lt. Eric Brown)

Missouri state troopers are also reminding boaters that it’s illegal to discharge fireworks from a vessel. Lieutenant Brown urges you to leave fireworks in a safe place on the shore, if you boat during the Fourth of July holiday:

“Shooting fireworks from the boat … one it’s dangerous. It’s distracting for the captain. The fireworks could explode inside the boat. Being a hazard for the operators and the passengers of that boat. And also the danger of those fumes building up there could result in an explosion or a fire on that watercraft,” he says.

Lt. Brown tells 939 the Eagle there have also been recent boat explosions at Lake of the Ozarks and at Table Rock lake that are often related to refueling.