(LISTEN): Missouri’s attorney general expanding 7-OH investigation

Missouri’s attorney general has announced that her office is expanding its statewide investigation into kratom and 7-OH products to target the supply chain.

Attorney General Catherine Hanaway says 22 entities are now under investigation. Columbia Police chief Jill Schlude tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Missouri” that 7-OH is being sold here:

“We’re seeing it sold at quite a few locations across the city and the county (Boone County) actually. And this really reminds me of the bath salt you know issue that came up several years ago,” Chief Schlude says.

Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway announces a lawsuit against CBD American Shaman during a March 31, 2026 press conference in Jefferson City (photo courtesy of Attorney General Hanaway’s Facebook page)

Chief Schlude tells listeners that CPD encounters people who have symptoms that are consistent with side effects you read about. General Hanaway says business owners who choose to manufacture, distribute or sell unsafe and unapproved opioid products in Missouri will be held accountable:

“The tough thing for us is you know we’re not, this isn’t something that we can test for. I’m not aware of any test that they do in the hospital necessarily that the police would have access to,” says Chief Schlude.

You can listen to the full “Wake Up” interview with Chief Schlude here.