(LISTEN): Missouri’s governor activates Missouri National Guard, saying it’s a precautionary measure

Anti-ICE protests being organized by the “No Kings” movement are scheduled to take place across Missouri on Saturday. Protests are planned in mid-Missouri’s Columbia, Jefferson City and Boonville tomorrow.

Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe briefs Capitol reporters in Jefferson City on May 27, 2025 (file photo courtesy of the governor’s Flickr page)

Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe says he’s activated the Missouri National Guard as a precautionary measure. Attorney General Andrew Bailey addressed the planned protests earlier this week on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Missouri”:

“Peaceful protest is at the heart of who we are as Americans. There’s a historic tradition of peaceful protests in America. That’s why we have the First Amendment. There’s nothing peaceful about anarchy and chaos targeted at the destruction of property,” Mr. Bailey says.

General Bailey tells listeners that what’s happened in California will not be allowed to happen in Missouri.

As for Governor Kehoe, he has issued a statement, which reads “We respect, and will defend, the right to peacefully protest, but we will not tolerate violence or lawlessness in our state. While other states may wait for chaos to ensue, the state of Missouri is taking a proactive approach in the event that assistance is needed to support local law enforcement in protecting our citizens and communities.”

Governor Kehoe says the Missouri Department of Public Safety (DPS), Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Missouri National Guard have established a Unified Command to monitor situations on the ground and prepare to assist local law enforcement.

You can read the governor’s executive order activating the Missouri National Guard here.