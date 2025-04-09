(LISTEN): Missouri’s governor and Columbia’s economic development director are ecstatic about EquipmentShare’s $100-million new headquarters

Columbia’s new economic development director is praising EquipmentShare’s $100-million new headquarters near I-70’s Lake of the Woods exit.

EquipmentShare co-owners Jabbok and Willy Schlacks joined Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe for the recent ribbon-cutting ceremony (April 9, 2025 photo courtesy of EquipmentShare’s Amy Susan)

The city of Columbia and Missouri beat out Alabama, Louisiana and other locations for the massive facility. Paul Eisenstein, who is also the new Columbia Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) president, spoke to 939 the Eagle News at the recent ceremony:

“We believe in entrepreneurship. And it’s amazing, ten years ago this was just an idea at start-up weekend. Now there’s over 6,000 employees across the country, and we got our headquarters right here in Columbia. So it’s a really big deal,” Mr. Eisenstein says.

Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe, Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe, Boone County Presiding Commissioner Kip Kendrick and numerous other dignitaries attended Wednesday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony (April 9, 2025 photo courtesy of Governor Mike Kehoe’s Twitter page)

EquipmentShare has about 700 employees in Boone County alone, according to Presiding Commissioner Kip Kendrick. The company held a ribbon-cutting for the massive new facility last week. Mr. Eisenstein tells 939 the Eagle News that it’s a big deal:

“Hundreds of jobs, $100-million plus worth of investment. And so I think the big thing is we’re growing here in Columbia. The headquarters is here in Columbia,” he says.

Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe, who spoke at the ribbon-cutting ceremony, is also thrilled. Mayor Buffaloe predicts EquipmentShare will continue to grow.

The Columbia Chamber of Commerce ambassadors, Columbia council members, other elected officials and hundreds of EquipmentShare employees listen as Governor Mike Kehoe speaks during Wednesday’s ceremony (April 9, 2025 photo courtesy of Governor Mike Kehoe’s Twitter page)

Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe traveled to Columbia for the recent ceremony and also spoke at the ceremony. Governor Kehoe praises EquipmentShare co-founders Jabbok and Willy Schlacks for building the company’s $100-million new headquarters in Columbia.

“It’s an emotional investment for Willy and Jabbok (Schlacks) because they made a decision to stay where their home is. And you know that’s good for us that they’re from here,” Governor Kehoe tells 939 the Eagle.

EquipmentShare was founded in Columbia in 2015 and now has more than three hundred locations nationwide.