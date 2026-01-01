(LISTEN): Missouri’s governor says Amendment Five will put more money in your pocket; Missouri Realtors group says it will mean new taxes

Missouri’s GOP governor is touting a proposed constitutional amendment that would phase out of the individual state income tax and authorize the expansion of sales and use taxes.

Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe signs legislation into law, as State Sen. Jason Bean (R-Peach Orchard) looks on (July 9, 2026 file photo courtesy of the governor’s Flickr page)

Governor Mike Kehoe tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Missouri” that Amendment Five will put money back in Missourians’ pockets:

“The average family up to $3,000 a year all while letting the (Missouri) Legislature rewrite a outdated sales tax code to make sure that we don’t lose any essential services to first responders, education (and) any of the other issues that Missourians count on state government to fund and work through,” Governor Kehoe says.

The governor tells listeners that Amendment Five would make Missouri competitive with other states:

“It’s a huge issue for us if we want to grow our population and grow economic opportunities for Missourians of all ages. We need to make sure that we have a competitive environment,” Kehoe says.

Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe waves to the audience at the 2026 State of the State. Missouri House Speaker Jonathan Patterson (R-Lee’s Summit) is at left, and Missouri Lt. Governor Dave Wasinger (R) is at right (January 13, 2026 file photo courtesy of Tim Bommel at House Communications)

The governor also says Tennessee is the model for eliminating the state income tax.

The 26,000 member Missouri Realtors group opposes Amendment Five. They say it will let politicians ignore tax restrictions that voters put in the state Constitution, including the Hancock Amendment. They also say it will mean new new taxes on buying and selling homes and new taxes on everyday services, from haircuts to doctor visits.

You can listen to the full “Wake Up” interview with Governor Kehoe here.