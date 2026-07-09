(LISTEN): Missouri’s governor says high school athletics oversight bill will improve transparency

Legislation aimed at strengthening oversight of Missouri high school athletics has been signed into law by Governor Mike Kehoe (R).

The bill, which is sponsored by State Sen. Jason Bean (R-Peach Orchard), establishes a five-member oversight commission within the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE). The commission will primarily hear appeals involving contest procedures and student transfer eligibility.

Governor Kehoe called on lawmakers to pass the bill during his January State of the State address, saying that “unelected bureaucrats cannot act like kings.”

“This reform is about good governance, consistent standards and ensuring that decisions impacting Missouri students and funded by Missouri taxpayers are made openly, fairly and responsibly. Unelected bureaucrats cannot act like kings,” Governor Kehoe told lawmakers in January.

The governor was referring to the Columbia-based Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA).

Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe signs the MSHSAA legislation into law, as State Sen. Jason Bean (R-Peach Orchard) looks on (July 9, 2026 photo courtesy of the governor’s Flickr page)

Senator Bean’s original bill would have required the governor to appoint a board of directors to oversee any statewide activities association that facilitates interscholastic activities for secondary school students. The bill was tweaked during the session. Governor Kehoe and Senator Bean say the new commission will allow for a more transparent appeals process.

What’s next: The new law will take effect on August 28.