(LISTEN): Missouri’s governor says suspending state gasoline tax would cost thousands of construction jobs

Missouri’s governor opposes the idea of a special legislative session for lawmakers to suspend the state’s 29-cent gasoline tax until December. Governor Mike Kehoe appeared live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Missouri”:

Crews began demolition on the St. Charles road bridge over I-70 in Columbia on April 10, 2026 (file photo courtesy of Improve I-70 program director Eric Kopinski)

“You have to remember if you suspend Missouri’s gas tax, all the people, your neighbors, the people you go to church with that you see on the road working right now … instantly do not have jobs,” Governor Kehoe says.

He tells listeners that Missouri has a tough budget situation and doesn’t have the revenue to back fill that. Governor Kehoe also says at least 90 percent of revenue from for the state Department of Transportation’s (MoDOT) construction projects is from the state or federal gas tax:

“And I would suggest a lot of it is state gas tax so I’m not sure Missourians want to put literally thousands of construction workers out of jobs,” he says.

State Rep. Tricia Byrnes (R-Wentzville) speaks on the Missouri House floor in Jefferson City (March 25, 2026 file photo courtesy of Tim Bommel at House Communications)

State Rep. Tricia Byrnes (R-Wentzville) has called for a special session, saying Missouri families are paying more than $1.30 extra per gallon compared to this time last year. She also says Missouri families need help.

Click here to hear Randy Tobler and Stephanie Bell’s full “Wake Up Missouri” interview with Governor Mike Kehoe: