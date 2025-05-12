(LISTEN): Missouri’s governor to call special session for Chiefs/Royals stadium issue; notes GM special session happened in 2019

Missouri lawmakers will return to Jefferson City this summer for a special session aimed at keeping the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals in the Show-Me State.

U.S. Rep. Sam Graves (R-Tarkio), left, meets with Governor Mike Kehoe on Monday at the Statehouse in Jefferson City (May 12, 2025 photo courtesy of Governor Kehoe’s Flickr page)

Governor Mike Kehoe briefed the Capitol Press Corps at the Statehouse this morning and emphasizes this involves major economic development:

“The Chiefs and Royals’ packages, and this has been very public, about remodeling on the Arrowhead Stadium and a potential new baseball stadium are somewhere between $2.5 and $3-billion. I would consider that significant economic development,” Governor Kehoe says.

Governor Kehoe did not outline specifics of what the special session bill would do. Governor Kehoe supported a bill approved by the Missouri House this week that would cover half the cover half the cost of a new stadium for the Royals and a renovated Arrowhead Stadium.

Northern Missouri U.S. Rep. Sam Graves (R-Tarkio) is also involved in the effort to keep the Chiefs and Royals in Missouri. Congressman Graves, who chairs the U.S. House Transportation Committee, represents Jackson, Platte and Clay counties on Capitol Hill.

While we don’t have a date yet, we know Missouri lawmakers will return this summer and it will be sometime after Memorial Day weekend. Governor Kehoe says there is precedent to special sessions for economic development:

“Governors from both parties have called special sessions for economic development packages before. I think the most recent one the GM package (for the Wentzville plant) was a $1.5 billion investment that I believe Governor Parson called,” Governor Kehoe says.

Missouri lawmakers approved the bipartisan General Motors bill involving the Wentzville plant in 2019. Republican Governor Mike Parson called that special session. Missouri lawmakers approved the bipartisan Ford bill in 2010. Democratic Governor Jay Nixon called that special session. Governor Kehoe tells reporters that everything is on the table regarding the bill.

Kansas lawmakers have been trying to lure the Chiefs and Royals to the Sunflowers State.