(LISTEN): Missouri’s governor to outline details of special legislative session on Tuesday

Missouri’s governor has called a 10 o’clock press conference for Tuesday morning in Jefferson City to announce details of an upcoming special legislative session.

Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe briefs Capitol reporters in Jefferson City on May 16, 2025 (photo courtesy of Governor Kehoe’s Flickr page)

Governor Mike Kehoe will brief the Capitol Press Corps at the Statehouse. While we know the special session will involve the Chiefs and Royals, we don’t know any specific details and it’s unclear if Governor Kehoe will add anything to the call. Under the Missouri Constitution, governors write the call for a special session.

Governor Kehoe briefed reporters in mid-May on the issue and says the special session would be aimed at keeping the Chiefs and Royals in the Show-Me State. The governor says this involves major economic development. Here’s what Governor Kehoe said on May 16th:

“The Chiefs and Royals’ packages, and this has been very public, about remodeling on the Arrowhead Stadium and a potential new baseball stadium are somewhere between $2.5 and $3-billion. I would consider that significant economic development,” Governor Kehoe says.

Governor Kehoe supported a bill approved by the Missouri House during the session’s final week that would have covered half the cost of a new stadium for the Royals and a renovated Arrowhead Stadium. The governor said in mid-May that everything is on the table regarding the bill.

Kansas lawmakers have been trying to lure the Chiefs and Royals to the Sunflowers State.