(LISTEN): Missouri’s governor to unveil more details about crime plan at upcoming State of State address

Look for Missouri’s new governor to outline more details about his crime and public safety plan during his January 28th State of the State address.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson and a child enjoy the governor’s prayer breakfast in Jefferson City (January 15, 2025 photo courtesy of the governor’s Twitter page)

Governor Mike Kehoe (R) joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Missouri” at the Capitol Plaza hotel before the governor’s prayer breakfast:

Governor Kehoe emphasized public safety several times during Monday’s inaugural address. He says securing Missouri’s future begins with public safety and that too many Missourians don’t feel safe and that because of that, they cannot be productive. The governor signed six executive orders this week. One is “Operation Relentless Pursuit” which would designate full-time Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) Division of Drug and Crime Control (DDCC) investigators in each of the nine troop regions. Another executive order launches the Blue Shield program, which Governor Kehoe says recognizes local governments for their dedication to effective law enforcement and community safety.

New Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe (right) takes the oath of office from former U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt in Jefferson City (January 13, 2025 photo courtesy of Tim Bommel at House Communications)

More than 600 people packed Jefferson City’s Capitol Plaza hotel for Wednesday’s governor’s prayer breakfast. It’s an annual faith-based event for all Missouri leaders and citizens, with the purpose of seeking God’s guidance for state government leaders at the start of the session. New Governor Kehoe, who hosted the bipartisan breakfast, tells listeners that he chaired the breakfast for four years when Matt Blunt served as governor from 2005-2008:

“It’s a surreal moment for me to think that I was the car dealer planning the (governor’s) prayer breakfast 20 years ago almost to the day, and now never ever never thinking I would ever be the governor at this prayer breakfast,” says Governor Kehoe.

The Helias Interparish high school choir and Lincoln University’s Vocal Ensemble performed for the audience. Pastor John King of Jefferson City’s Concord Baptist Church gave the benediction. Governor Kehoe also praises the work the Jefferson City Area Chamber of Commerce did in organizing the breakfast.