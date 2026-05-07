(LISTEN): Missouri’s governor urges you to slow down in I-70 work zones; he says $2.8 billion project will be a gamechanger for generations

Missouri’s governor says the $2.8 billion project to rebuild and expand I-70 to six lanes from Wentzville to Blue Springs through Columbia/Boone County will be a gamechanger.

Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe participated in Thursday’s I-70 groundbreaking ceremony near Columbia’s Bob

McCosh Chevrolet (May 7, 2026 photo courtesy of Governor Kehoe’s Twitter page)

Governor Mike Kehoe spoke to 939 the Eagle after Thursday’s groundbreaking ceremony for the $441-million project to improve I-70 from Rocheport to Columbia:

“I would just tell all of the listeners, look this corridor from Kansas City to St. Louis is going to have construction on it for several years. The end result is going to be a difference maker for generations of Missourians,” Governor Kehoe says.

Columbia mayor Barbara Buffaloe, the three Boone County commissioners and others joined Governor Kehoe at the ceremony near Bob McCosh.

Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe was joined at the I-70 groundbreaking ceremony near Columbia’s Bob McCosh by U.S. Rep. Mark Alford (R-Raymore), left, and by Boone County presiding commissioner Kip Kendrick, Columbia mayor Barbara Buffaloe and by Boone County commissioner Justin Aldred (May 7, 2026 photo courtesy of Governor Kehoe’s Twitter page)

Columbia-based Emery Sapp and Sons (ESS) has been selected as the design-build contractor for the project, which will include 14 new bridge structures. ESS executive vice president Josh Doerhoff took time during Thursday’s ceremony to urge motorists to slow down in the I-70 work zones. Governor Mike Kehoe praises that message, telling 939 the Eagle that there have been some injuries lately on projects across Missouri:

“Please slow down so that the workers actually on that project whether that’s here in Columbia or other stretches around Missouri, those workers can go home to their families. As he (Mr. Doerhoff) mentioned and I thought it was very well put, that’s the ultimate goal. Is to make sure we get the project done and everybody goes home safely at the end of the project,” Governor Kehoe says.

The 14-mile I-70 Rocheport to Columbia project covers the area from Rocheport’s Missouri River bridge to Highway 63 in Columbia.