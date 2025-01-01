(LISTEN): Missouri’s legislative session provides big economic boost to Jefferson City

The start of Missouri’s legislative session brings 197 state lawmakers to Jefferson City, along with family members and citizens who travel to the Capitol to testify on bills.

Jefferson City Mayor Ron Fitzwater (file photo courtesy of Jefferson City’s website)

It also means a major economic boost to Jefferson City’s hotels, restaurants and shops. Jefferson City Mayor Ron Fitzwater tells 939 the Eagle News that it’s great for the city:

“We are so excited to be the Capital City and to have people coming back. I mean it’s always fun to see the Legislature kick off (the session), our new governor. But it is, it’s tremendous for the city and we’re so proud to be the host,” Mayor Fitzwater says.

There are 163 state representatives and 34 state senators in Missouri. The 2025 legislative session continues through mid-May.

Meantime, Missouri’s new governor is a longtime Jefferson City resident who became well-known as the owner of Mike Kehoe Ford. He was elected to the Missouri Senate in 2010, became lieutenant governor in 2018, was elected to a full term as lieutenant governor in 2020 and was elected governor in November. Mayor Fitzwater predicts Governor Kehoe will do great things for Missourians:

“It is so fun to talk about your friend, your neighbor, that’s in the governor’s Mansion. He’s going to do an amazing job for this state, for the city and most important for the people of Missouri. So, we’re so excited to our have our friend in the governor’s Mansion,” says Mayor Fitzwater.

Governor Kehoe will outline his legislative and budget priorities next Tuesday (January 28) during his first State of the State address. The address begins at 3 pm.