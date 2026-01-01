(LISTEN): MoDOT expects new I-70 bridge over Columbia’s St. Charles road to be done in August

State transportation officials say the deck for Columbia’s new St. Charles road bridge over I-70 has been poured this week.

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) says the deck for the new St. Charles road bridge over I-70 in Columbia was poured this week (June 2026 photo courtesy of MoDOT Central District Twitter)

Improve I-70 program director Eric Kopinski says the new bridge is expected to be completed by mid-August, which would be ahead of schedule. The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) says a lot of work still needs to be done before opening the bridge.

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) says the deck for the new St. Charles road bridge over I-70 in Columbia was poured this week (June 2026 photo courtesy of MoDOT Central District Twitter)

Crews demolished the old St. Charles road bridge over I-70 in April. The work is part of the $2.8-billion plan to rebuild and expand I-70 to six lanes between Wentzville and Blue Springs. Missouri lawmakers approved the bipartisan project in 2023.

What’s next: While Columbia and mid-Missouri have seen numerous thunderstorms and more than 13 inches of rain since May 1, the project is still running ahead of schedule.