(LISTEN): MoDOT has spent $8-million in 2025 repairing potholes

State transportation officials say mid-Missouri’s rough winter in January and February has caused numerous potholes.

Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) crews repair potholes in mid-Missouri (file photo courtesy of MoDOT’s flickr page)

We saw several snow and ice storms in January, along with cold temperatures in February. Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) state maintenance director Darin Hamelink joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Missouri”. He says MoDOT is focusing on potholes:

“Really the best way to report a pothole is either to call that number you mentioned, the 1-888-ASK-MODOT. Or you can go to our website and report a road concern that way,” Mr. Hamelink tells listeners.

State transportation Department crews repair potholes in mid-Missouri (file photo courtesy of MoDOT’s flickr page)

Mr. Hamelink says the agency has spent about $8-million this year patching potholes:

“The labor cost is right around $5-million. So yeah I mean we’re on track to meet or exceed those previous numbers,” Mr. Hamelink says.

He’s referring to the $18-million that MoDOT spent on pothole patching in 2021. You can listen to the full “Wake Up” interview with MoDOT state maintenance director Hamelink here.