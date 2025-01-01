(LISTEN): More than 1,000 meals served at Missouri electric cooperatives’ recent legislative fish fry

Missouri legislative Democrats and Republicans dined on fish, hush puppies and potato salad at the recent fish fry hosted by the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives on the Capitol lawn in Jefferson City.

Crews from New-Mac Electric in southwest Missouri’s Neosho work to restore power after a recent storm there (April 2025 photo courtesy of the Missouri Electric Cooperatives)

Capitol staff members and others also ate. Association chief executive officer Caleb Jones, a former GOP state lawmaker from mid-Missouri, tells 939 the Eagle that more than 1,000 meals were served that day:

“I found out very quickly whenever I started here that reliable electricity and fried fish are non-partisan issues. It’s a good chance to reach across the aisle on both sides,” Jones says.

Mizzou football coach Eliah Drinkwitz, right, holds a hard hat as he visits with Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives chief executive officer Caleb Jones (2023 file photo courtesy of the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives)

It’s been a long spring for rural linemen and women who work for Missouri’s electric co-ops. They’ve dealt with tornadoes, hail, flooding and fires as well. Mr. Jones is grateful for the line workers. He’s also grateful that Mizzou football coach Eli Drinkwitz spoke to all 47 of his co-op CEO’s in 2023 to discuss leadership. Coach Drinkwitz is very familiar with the work linemen and women do, according to Mr. Jones:

“You know I’m a Mizzou alumni so it hit a little closer to home for me. But his brother-in-law is a lineman for the electric co-ops down in Arkansas. He understands what we do and what our cause is, and was proud to come down and talk to our folks,” Jones says.

The Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives represents Missouri’s 47 electric co-ops.