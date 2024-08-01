(LISTEN): More than 35 Columbia-area families being assisted with shop with a hero

Several dozen families in the Columbia area will be enjoying a brighter Christmas filled with hope and joy, thanks for the generosity of first responders, Walmart and several sponsors.

First Responder Support (FRS) executive director Rick Rowden tells 939 the Eagle that FRS took the event over last December:

A Columbia firefighter enjoys the shop with a cop event at the Columbia Conley road Walmart (December 12, 2024 photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

“We actually did one store, 12 families. And this year we’ve expanded it to all three (Columbia) Wal-Mart stores. And they’ve been a great partner. They’ve provided a grant for us, and we also have some other sponsors. And of course First Responder Support (FRS), through the generosity of our donors, has allowed us to give every family a gift card to help their Christmas to be better,” Mr. Rowden says.

The families chosen were selected by the Boone County Community Against Violence, and they’ve been impacted by violence. Many are poor.

Meantime, you’ll notice a large law enforcement presence along with police cars and ambulances this evening at the Walmart on Columbia’s Broadway. It’s all part of the Shop with a hero event hosted by FRS. The FRS held events last week at the other two Columbia Walmart locations, on Grindstone Parkway and on Conley road. FRS executive director Rick Rowden tells 939 the Eagle that the event brings joy and hope to many poor children and children who have suffered tragedies:

“We’ve got all ages of family members here. Little kids sitting on Santa Claus’ lap up there. (Last) Tuesday night we had a little girl that bought a pink bicycle and to see the smile on her face as she looked across the bicycle rack and picked out her bicycle,” says Rowden.

The families are paired with ambassadors from local first responders. Mr. Rowden says the Columbia Walmart stores have provided a $5,000 grant. The Columbia Police Officers Association (CPOA), Columbia Professional Firefighters local 1055, the Boone County Sheriff’s department and Machens are sponsors.