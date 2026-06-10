(LISTEN): Nation’s fastest-growing airport has regular conversations with Delta Airlines; COU also thrilled with Allegiant’s new Florida flights

Columbia Regional Airport’s manager says Delta Airlines was a great partner with the city and that a possible return to Columbia is always on the table.

Atlanta-based Delta left COU in 2013. Columbia Regional Airport manager Michael Parks joined host Fred Parry in-studio Saturday on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable”, telling listeners that he has a great relationship with network planners at Delta and has regular conversations with them about COU:

“You know I think that’s something that we always have to look at for the future. It’s one more option for people in mid-Missouri,” Mr. Parks says.

A Delta Airlines plane during an April 2026 event in Atlanta (file photo courtesy of Delta’s Facebook page)

Michael Parks is in his tenth year as COU’s manager. Columbia Regional Airport is the nation’s fastest-growing airport, according to aviation firm Mead and Hunt.

An Allegiant Airlines plane at Columbia Regional Airport on June 3, 2026 (file photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) director Michelle Hataway describes Allegiant’s new Florida service at Columbia Regional Airport (COU) as a gamechanger for COU and mid-Missouri. COU manager Parks agrees, telling 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable” that many mid-Missourians have been driving to southwest Missouri’s Springfield or to Belleville Illinois to fly Allegiant:

“Getting them to sign on here in Columbia … I would say it’s an absolute gamechanger for our airport and what we look like in the future,” Mr. Parks says.

The Columbia Chamber of Commerce ambassadors helped cut the ribbon Wednesday afternoon at the Allegiant ceremony at Columbia Regional Airport (June 3, 2026 photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

Las Vegas-based Allegiant is a low-cost carrier. Allegiant’s planes from Columbia to Florida have been full during the first two weeks. 939 the Eagle listener Jeff Guinn of Columbia flew to Destin on Friday and tells us his plane was full of passengers throughout mid-Missouri, including Boonville, Jefferson City and Cairo. Some were from the Kansas City suburb of Liberty.

You can listen to host Fred Parry’s full “CEO Roundtable” interview with Mr. Parks here.