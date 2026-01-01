(LISTEN): Nation’s fastest-growing airport is COU, Columbia’s city council is told

Columbia Regional Airport (COU) is the nation’s fastest-growing airport by one consultant’s measure. COU manager Michael Parks tells Columbia’s city council that passenger traffic continues to climb:
“Mead and Hunt analyzed all U.S. airports with 10,000 or more seats a month for the next six months. And Columbia Regional Airport (COU) is the fastest-growing airport in the United States,” Mr. Parks says.
Columbia Regional Airport welcomed more than 242,000 passengers in 2025, a record and a 17 percent increase over 2024 numbers. Mr. Parks says the community’s support has fueled this growth.
COU will begin offering nonstop flights this summer to Destin-Fort Walton Beach, Orlando and Charlotte.