(LISTEN): New $800-million beef processing plant near Wright City set to open in early 2025

Motorists heading out of Columbia on eastbound I-70 are noticing a massive $800-million beef processing facility being built in Warren County, near Wright City.

Missouri Department of Agriculture (MDA) director Chris Chinn speaks at the governor’s ham breakfast at the state fair in Sedalia on August 17, 2023 (file photo courtesy of the governor’s Flickr page)

America’s Heartland Packing is still hiring employees and is expected to open in early 2025, according to its website. State Department of Agriculture (MDA) director Chris Chinn joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri.” She’s excited about the project:

“They’re going to process 2,400 head of beef a day. And it’s going to be a gamechanger for the beef and the dairy industry for the entire region here in the Midwest,” Director Chinn tells listeners.

Ms. Chinn says the plant will have about 1,200 employees. The plant will also have freezers and loading docks. America’s Heartland Packing is still hiring employees:

“Those jobs are going to be good-paying jobs from what we have been told, and so we’re really excited. But what’s most important about this facility that makes them unique is they truly embed themselves in the communities that they reside in,” says Chinn.

