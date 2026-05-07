(LISTEN): New dashcam video shows Columbia murder suspect firing at Missouri state trooper during May pursuit

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has released May dashcam video that shows a Columbia homicide suspect firing shots at a state trooper, after the suspect crashed during a chaotic chase on Highway 63 in Randolph County.

Columbia murder suspect Steven Swanson was driving this Ford Bronco during the pursuit (May 7, 2026 file photo courtesy of Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Twitter page)

The video shows 32-year-old murder suspect Steven Swanson firing shots at Patrol Corporal Brandon Harris, after Corporal Harris conducted a tactical vehicle intervention:

Audio is courtesy of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Twitter.

New dashcam video shows murder suspect Steven Swanson firing shots at a state trooper’s vehicle. The vehicle was hit multiple times (May 7, 2026 file photo courtesy of Missouri State Highway Patrol Twitter)

The dashcam video then shows numerous law enforcement officers surrounding Swanson’s vehicle, which had crashed in the grassy median. Troopers say Swanson was found dead inside the vehicle from a self-inflicted gunshot.

Corporal Harris sustained minor injuries from glass fragments, after bullets struck his window.

Swanson allegedly killed a 35-year-old man and seriously wounded a 65-year-old woman on Columbia’s North Douglas drive in May. Swanson was a convicted felon who had served prison time for felony domestic assault and had been released from prison a week before the murder, after serving 120 days of shock time.

What it means: The dashcam video shows murder suspect Swanson firing shots at Missouri State Highway Patrol Corporal Harris, who did not return fire.