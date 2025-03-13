(LISTEN): New multi-million dollar bank in south Columbia highlights financial services’ growth in area economy

Columbia’s mayor is praising Mid America bank’s new multi-million dollar location on Stellar drive in south Columbia, near the headquarters of Veterans United (VU).

Columbia Chamber of Commerce ambassadors and other business leaders help Mid America Bank executives cut the ribbon on their new multi-million dollar bank on Stellar drive in south Columbia (March 13, 2025 photo from 939 the Eagle’s Shelly Scrivner)

Financial services is a growing component of Columbia’s economy, and that pleases Mayor Barbara Buffaloe:

“I mean I think this goes to show like how important what the important role is that Columbia plays in mid-Missouri and in Missouri. We’re constantly adding new banks, new events happening all around town, because it’s a great place to be. And that’s why we see Mid America coming in,” Mayor Buffaloe says.

There was a big turnout for the recent ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new branch (March 13, 2025 photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

Mayor Buffaloe and numerous business leaders and elected officials attended last week’s ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new bank, which is across Providence from Rock Bridge high school. A familiar name in banking in Columbia and Jefferson City is the market president for Mid America bank’s new branch. Mayor Buffaloe tells 939 the Eagle that she’s pleased to see Brad Roling in the new role:

“And I think I was really happy to see somebody who grew up in Central Bank of Boone County heading up this bank here locally. And I think that’s the strength of our community. All of these financial institutions they work with one another because they all just lift each other up to really better our community,” Buffaloe says.

Columbia’s fifth ward city councilman is praising Mid America Bank’s new multi-million dollar branch on Stellar. It’s an area that continues to see explosive growth. A new apartment complex is also being built in that area. Councilman Donald Waterman notes Columbia is growing all over, and he tells 939 the Eagle he’s happy about it:

“I know there are some people, I ran into them when I was campaigning, that want to see Columbia stay a sleepy, college town. Sorry, that’s not happening. So to see the growth is great. And to see it continue to grow and expand. You know the business community growing brings jobs, brings revenue,” Councilman Waterman says.

This is is Mid America Bank’s 11th location in mid-Missouri, and its first in Columbia.