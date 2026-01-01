(LISTEN): NextGen MURR will be largest single project at any university in nation, UM System president says

The UM System President is excited about plans to build a new 20-megawatt state-of-the-art research reactor near south Columbia’s Discovery Ridge.

UM System President Dr. Mun Choi speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony near the current MURR in Columbia (September 4, 2025 file photo courtesy of Mizzou’s Twitter page)

The new reactor will be known as NextGen MURR. UM System President Dr. Mun Choi says they’re currently in the design and planning phase:

“We’ve completed two phases already and now we’re getting ready to propose to the board the next phase of design and planning,” President Choi says.

He says the planning and design phase will cost about $150-million to $200-million. Dr. Choi and other supporters say the project will build on Mizzou’s current MURR, which is the only U.S. producer of four medical isotopes used in treatments for liver, thyroid, pancreatic and prostate cancer.

UM System President Dr. Mun Choi, UM Board of Curators chair Todd Graves and members of the consortium after April 2025’s ceremonial agreement signing in Columbia (April 16, 2025 file photo courtesy of University of Missouri)

The UM System president says the planned new 20-megawatt NextGen MURR in south Columbia will be the largest single project at any university in the nation. President Choi is thrilled that they’ve hired Kansas City-based Burns and McDonnell as a partner, telling 939 the Eagle that they’re the best in the business:

“We had an international RFP (request for proposal) and they were selected because of their expertise on effective project management and their expertise in helping to build reactors around the world,” Dr. Choi says.

University of Missouri officials have signed a ceremonial agreement to partner with a consortium to build the new state-of-the-art reactor near Discovery Ridge. President Choi says we’re at least eight years away and says the total project will cost anywhere from $900-million to $1.3 billion.

President Choi will join Fred Parry in-studio Saturday morning at 7 on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable.”