(LISTEN): NWS survey teams working to determine the strength of tornado that struck Pilot Grove

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Pleasant Hill confirms there is tornado damage in mid-Missouri’s Pilot Grove, a town of about 675 south of Boonville.

The National Weather Service (NWS) is still working to determine the strength of Wednesday’s tornado in mid-Missouri’s Pilot Grove (April 2, 2025 photo courtesy of KWRT Radio)

NWS Kansas City meteorologist Alan Curtis tells 939 the Eagle that the NWS had a survey team in Pilot Grove by Wednesday afternoon. State Rep. Tim Taylor (R-Speed), who represents Pilot Grove, says he’s grateful there are no serious injuries or deaths. Taylor tells 939 the Eagle that there is roof damage in the area, along with downed power lines:

“Just an extensive amount of damage and it seems to be traveling from Pilot Grove along Highway 135 to I-70,” Taylor says.

Numerous homes and structures were impacted by Wednesday’s tornado in mid-Missouri’s Pilot Grove (April 2, 2025 photo courtesy of KWRT Radio in Boonville)

Wednesday morning's tornado also struck the Katy Manor nursing home in Cooper County. The nursing home says while there is damage to its garage and roof, its residents and staff members are safe. There were no serious injuries or deaths from the tornado that struck Pilot Grove. Representative Taylor says the twister downed power lines and says neighbors helped neighbors after the tornado:

“In the rural communities and small towns of Missouri, we help our neighbors. And that’s being played out as we speak right now in the town of Pilot Grove and all of the houses and neighbors up and down that highway,” Taylor says.

“They had a camper blow over in their neighbor’s yard. They don’t even know where that’s from because no one around them even has a camper but it’s all open field through there,” Ty tells listeners.

