(LISTEN): One-for-one holiday food drive goes until 6 this evening at Columbia Mall

The president of the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri says the majority of those they serve in their 32-county area are employed, with some working two or three jobs.

The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri’s new food bank market on Columbia’s Business Loop has healthy frozen food options for patrons (October 31, 2023 file photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

Food Bank president and chief executive officer Lindsay Lopez tells 939 the Eagle that everyone deserves access to healthy, nutritious food. She says the need for food is increasing:

“We know if you need access to food you need access to other resources too. More people may be coming because of that. But at the end of the day, we also know for every one of us that access to food and other items just costs more,” Ms. Lopez says.

The 18th annual 939 the Eagle/Commerce Bank one-for-one holiday food drive to benefit the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri is underway until 6 this evening at Columbia Mall. All Zimmer radio stations are participating. You’ll hear reports on 939 the Eagle from the mall throughout the day. We’re teaming up with the Columbia professional firefighters, ABC-17 and the Missouri Pork Association. You can find more information about the food drive here.