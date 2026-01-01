(LISTEN): Organizers of Ashland’s Fourth of July parade urge you to arrive early and to stay hydrated

Large crowds are expected at Saturday morning’s Fourth of July parade in Ashland to celebrate America’s 250th birthday.

Parade organizer Sharon Adams of the Ashland Betterment Coalition tells 939 the Eagle that the parade has more than 70 entries and that this year’s theme is “Ashland celebrates America”:

“And by it being the 250th birthday of America, I think people are in a very high energy mood to celebrate this very special time,” she says.

Lineup for the parade begins at 7:45 am Saturday and the parade begins at 9. The parade will start at the Ashland primary school parking lot. Ms. Adams urges you to get to the parade early so you can park.

Two mid-Missouri veterans walk during Ashland’s 2024 Fourth of July parade (file photo courtesy of Tara Blue at the Boone County Journal)

Meantime, an Ashland resident who ran the popular Skyline Café and who hosts a Thanksgiving meal every year for veterans and the community will be the grand marshal at Saturday’s Fourth of July parade in Ashland. Ms. Adams says the grand marshal is thrilled to be part of America’s 250th birthday celebration:

“And the 250th and that will lead off the parade right behind our Color Guard. And then we have a great, great lady who is our grand marshal this year. Her name is Brenda Ravenscraft and nobody is more patriotic than Brenda,” says Adams.

Saturday’s parade begins at 9 at the Ashland primary school parking lot. The parade will go down Liberty to Henry Clay, through the roundabout at Broadway, west on Broadway through the Business District, south on Main and back to the school lots.

What’s next: The lineup for Saturday morning’s Fourth of July parade in Ashland begins at 7:45 am.