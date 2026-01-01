(LISTEN): Organizers of Saturday’s 68th annual Olivet BBQ say it’s a special event

A big turnout is expected at Saturday’s 68th annual Olivet BBQ at the Olivet Christian church at Harg, which is east of Highway 63 and Broadway in Columbia.

Longtime church member Rockie Alden tells 939 the Eagle that the BBQ has had a secret sauce for 68 years:

“We have that special recipe grilled on outdoor pits all day long. It just falls off the bone. And then we have green beans and we have potatoes and we have applesauce. And then we have about six to eight choices of pies,” she says.

Saturday’s drive-through BBQ is from 3-6 pm, and it will be packed. Mid-Missourians young and old are expected to turn out. Former Mizzou athletic director and church member Mike Alden, a BBQ organizer, tells 939 the Eagle that it’s a great community event:

“The great thing about Olivet, you know it’s a really welcoming place that we have found in all the years we’ve been there. You know the theme is making the grace of God real for all people, all people. And I think with that, that welcoming spirit and the barbecue like this which really is part of the community is something that makes it pretty special,” Mr. Alden says.

Saturday’s 68th annual Olivet BBQ takes place at the Olivet Christian church at Harg (photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

Tickets are $15 in advance and $17 at the door. A child’s meal is $5. Saturday’s net proceeds support Columbia’s P.E.A.C.E. and H.O.P.E Center for Youth, Good Dads Incorporated and the Olivet Ministry Fund.

Click here to listen to the full interview between 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth and Olivet Christian Church members Mike and Rockie Alden: