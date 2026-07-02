(LISTEN): Peaks and valleys key theme at Boone County fair’s popular ham breakfast

A few hundred people attended Saturday morning’s Boone County ham breakfast at the fairgrounds.
The guest speaker was former State Rep. Caleb Jones (R-Columbia), who emphasized peaks and valleys during his presentation. Mr. Jones, who serves as chief executive officer of the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives, tells the audience he didn’t get more than half of the jobs that he’s applied for and once dropped out of law school:
“It’s easy to … whenever you’re a young person and have a mentor to see all the great things they’ve done. But a lot of times people don’t see all of the trials and tribulations that come to getting to those positions wherever you’re at, whatever you’re doing,” he says.
A few hundred people, including many 4-H students, dined on scrambled eggs, Boone County country ham and biscuits and gravy cooked by the Dive Bar and listened to Caleb Jones, who tells the audience that life is a series of peaks and valleys. Jones says first-place fair ribbons are won months in advance with hard work and preparation and that some would not win ribbons on Saturday, despite working very hard:
“I think it’s important for our youth to understand that failing is ok. And that’s part of life and if you’re not willing to embrace that, it’s really tough to be successful,” says Jones.
Mr. Jones tells 939 the Eagle that failing is okay and that the young people at the ham breakfast will lose at times and will be disappointed. He says it’s important to get back up and try again. Mr. Jones also emphasized rural Missouri’s work ethic and neighbors helping neighbors in times of need.
The Boone County fair has also announced a scholarship to honor the late Stanley Lynn, who volunteered at the fair for decades. Mr. Lynn, a Hickman graduate, passed away in June. Ham breakfast officials praised him during Saturday’s breakfast, saying he touched countless lives.
The Boone County fair wrapped up Saturday evening with a demolition derby and fireworks.