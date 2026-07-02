(LISTEN): Peaks and valleys key theme at Boone County fair’s popular ham breakfast

A few hundred people attended Saturday morning’s Boone County ham breakfast at the fairgrounds.

Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives chief executive officer Caleb Jones (right) with Centralia farmer Dustin Stanton of Stanton Brothers Eggs at Saturday’s Boone County fair ham breakfast (July 25, 2026 photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

The guest speaker was former State Rep. Caleb Jones (R-Columbia), who emphasized peaks and valleys during his presentation. Mr. Jones, who serves as chief executive officer of the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives, tells the audience he didn’t get more than half of the jobs that he’s applied for and once dropped out of law school:

“It’s easy to … whenever you’re a young person and have a mentor to see all the great things they’ve done. But a lot of times people don’t see all of the trials and tribulations that come to getting to those positions wherever you’re at, whatever you’re doing,” he says.

The Boone County Fair and Zimmer Radio’s Becky James (right), 2026 Boone County Fair queen Carly Samuel, a Tolton high school senior, teen queen Callie Kempf, a Smithton middle school eighth grader and Boone County Fair princess Karlie Bass, a Beulah Ralph elementary school fifth grader (July 25, 2026 photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

A few hundred people, including many 4-H students, dined on scrambled eggs, Boone County country ham and biscuits and gravy cooked by the Dive Bar and listened to Caleb Jones, who tells the audience that life is a series of peaks and valleys. Jones says first-place fair ribbons are won months in advance with hard work and preparation and that some would not win ribbons on Saturday, despite working very hard:

“I think it’s important for our youth to understand that failing is ok. And that’s part of life and if you’re not willing to embrace that, it’s really tough to be successful,” says Jones.

Then-State Rep. Caleb Jones (R-Columbia) speaks on the Missouri House floor in Jefferson City in 2016 (February 9, 2016 file photo courtesy of Tim Bommel at House Communications)

Mr. Jones tells 939 the Eagle that failing is okay and that the young people at the ham breakfast will lose at times and will be disappointed. He says it’s important to get back up and try again. Mr. Jones also emphasized rural Missouri’s work ethic and neighbors helping neighbors in times of need.

71-year-old Stanley James Lynn of Columbia passed away in May (photo courtesy of Dignity Memorial website)

The Boone County fair has also announced a scholarship to honor the late Stanley Lynn, who volunteered at the fair for decades. Mr. Lynn, a Hickman graduate, passed away in June. Ham breakfast officials praised him during Saturday’s breakfast, saying he touched countless lives.

The Boone County fair wrapped up Saturday evening with a demolition derby and fireworks.