(LISTEN): Powerful Missouri congressman impressed with cooperation this session in state Legislature

A Missouri GOP congressman who chairs the powerful U.S. Ways and Means committee is praising the cooperation this year in the GOP-controlled Missouri Legislature in Jefferson City.

U.S. Rep. Jason Smith (R-Salem), left, visits with Missouri House chaplain Msgr. Robert Kurwicki in the Missouri House side gallery in Jefferson City on April 23, 2025 (photo courtesy of Tim Bommel at House Communications)

U.S. Rep. Jason Smith (R-Salem), a former Missouri House Speaker Pro Tem, tells 939 the Eagle that he’s excited and proud of the work that the Missouri House and Senate have been doing in 2025:

“They’ve been working together really well this session and being able to deliver some very important pieces of legislation for all Missourians. Myself, being a Missourian, I’m extremely proud of it. And it’s amazing what happens when you work together,” Congressman Smith says.

Congressman Smith was recently at the Missouri Capitol, where he served in the Legislature from 2005-2013. While he’s a top Republican on Capitol Hill and is a vocal supporter of President Trump, he made time in Jefferson City to speak to state lawmakers in both parties:

“I’ve met with Democrat friends up here (Jefferson City) that politically we don’t agree on much of anything but oxygen but they’re still friends. And eventually you can find things to work on. And I tell people, as Ways and Means (Committee) chairman, I’m not just the congressman for (the) 8th district of Missouri, I’m for the entire state. And that means the inner parts of Kansas City or the inner parts of St. Louis,” Congressman Smith says.

U.S. Rep. Jason Smith (R-Salem), left, and Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe discuss storms and other issues in April at the Capitol in Jefferson City (April 23, 2025 photo courtesy of Congressman Smith’s Twitter page)

Congressman Smith also met in Jefferson City with Governor Mike Kehoe and with Attorney General Andrew Bailey, who are Republicans.

Congressman Smith also tells 939 the Eagle that he’s hopeful that President Trump will approve a federal disaster declaration for mid-Missouri’s Cooper County and 25 other counties impacted by recent tornadoes and storms. Pilot Grove was hit with an EF-2 tornado packing 135-mile per hour winds, destroying or damaging at least ten homes. A nursing home was also hit. There were no serious injuries in the Pilot Grove tornado.