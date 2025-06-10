(LISTEN): President Trump addresses nation about attacks on Iran’s nuclear sites; B-2 bombers are from Missouri’s Whiteman Air Force base

President Donald Trump has announced that the U.S. military has completed a successful attack on three nuclear sites in Iran, in Fordow, Natanz and Esfahan.

President Trump says a full payload of bombs was dropped on Fordow, describing that as the primary site. President Trump addressed the nation live Saturday night from the White House. The address was carried live on 939 the Eagle:

“They have been killing our people, blowing off their arms, blowing off their legs with roadside bombs. That was their specialty. We lost over 1,000 people and hundreds of thousands throughout the Middle East and around the word have died as a direct result of their hate,” President Trump tells the nation.

President Donald Trump speaks to troops at Fort Bragg, North Carolina on June 10, 2025 (photo courtesy of the White House Flickr page)

Fox News reports the B-2 stealth bombers that dropped the bombs are based at Whiteman Air Force Base near western Missouri’s Knob Noster:

“And most importantly I want to congratulate the great American patriots who flew those magnificent machines tonight. And all of the United States military on an operation the likes of which the world has not seen in many, many decades,” President Trump says.

Fox News says the B-2 bombers were escorted by F-22 and F-16 fighter jets and supported by other aircraft as well.