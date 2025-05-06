(LISTEN): REAL ID deadline is Wednesday; Missouri’s license offices expected to be busy

Wednesday is the federal REAL ID enforcement deadline, and Missouri’s contract license offices are expected to be busy.

Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR) director Trish Vincent (2025 photo courtesy of Governor Kehoe’s office)

Starting today, a REAL ID, passport or another approved identification will be required to fly and to enter federal buildings. Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR) director Trish Vincent says her department stands ready to assist Missourians with obtaining a REAL ID:

“If you’re flying domestically or effective May 7, TSA is going to look for that REAL ID emblem in the upper right-hand corner, which is a yellow circle with a white star. So certainly we don’t want people to not be able to catch their flights. And it is getting vacation season,” Director Vincent says.

To apply for a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license, Missourians must submit valid, original documents verifying identity, Social Security number, lawful status and proof of residency. Congress approved the REAL ID Act in 2005.

The Missouri Department of Revenue’s new mobile office was on display on Tuesday outside the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City (May 6, 2025 photo courtesy of Missouri Department of Revenue’s Fernando Tascon)

Meantime, Missouri lawmakers, state employees and the public had an opportunity Tuesday to check out and use the state Department of Revenue’s (DOR) new mobile office. It was on display for six hours Tuesday outside the Capitol in Jefferson City. Director Vincent tells 939 the Eagle that, with the required documents, you can obtain the same services at the mobile unit as from your local contract license office. That includes REAL ID:

“Well we have in there two stations that can either do a driver’s license or motor vehicle transaction. It has a generator so it’s air-conditioned so when it gets hot, we don’t have to worry about that. The trailer is a pretty good size that you can stand up in it. There are two entrances,” says Vincent.

This is the inside of the Missouri Department of Revenue’s new mobile office. It is air-conditioned. The new mobile office was on display on Tuesday outside the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City (May 6, 2025 photo courtesy of Missouri Department of Revenue’s Fernando Tascon)

The Missouri Legislature, in a bipartisan vote, approved funding for the mobile unit in 2024, and the mobile office will be used by DOR to conduct license office business across Missouri. Director Vincent says Missouri has 174 contract license offices around the state.