(LISTEN): Red Cross Central and Northern Missouri chapter says new Columbia headquarters will build a stronger, more resilient region

Construction progress continues in south Columbia on the new $10-million American Red Cross chapter headquarters on Stellar drive, near Veterans United.

The Red Cross Central and Northern Missouri chapter held a groundbreaking ceremony last July. New executive director Jade Poe tells 939 the Eagle that the new headquarters will offer amazing opportunities for the communities they serve in 27 counties. She says there’s not enough space in their current building on South Providence:

“And with this new building we’ll be able to have more CPR and first aid classes. We’ll be able to hold more supplies for disasters and house fires,” Ms. Poe says.

Groundbreaking for the new American Red Cross’ new chapter headquarters in Columbia took place in July 2025 (July 23, 2025 file photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

The Red Cross Central and Northern Missouri chapter trained more than 11,000 people in first aid, CPR and AED skills during fiscal year 2025. The Red Cross provided reporters and volunteers with a hard hat tour of the new facility on Wednesday morning.

Columbia-based Coil Construction is the lead contractor on the $10-million new American Red Cross chapter headquarters project in Columbia (May 6, 2026 photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

The new $10-million American Red Cross chapter headquarters being built near VU will include a blood collection donor center, a center for platelet donation and training classrooms for first aid and CPR. Columbia-based Coil Construction is the project’s lead contractor. Coil Construction president David Coil tells 939 the Eagle that 100 to 150 construction workers have been working on the project, most of them local and many local subcontractors:

“The economic impact of that of the $5 million constructions costs will multiply over time and continue to impact the other material suppliers,” Mr. Coil says.

He praises the work the American Red Cross does and says he loves being part of community organizations that impact others.