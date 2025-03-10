(LISTEN): Red Cross’ Greek week blood drive at Mizzou exceeding goals; final day is Wednesday

While there has been a nationwide blood shortage, the American Red Cross is praising the big turnout during the first two days of the 34th annual Greek Week blood drive at Mizzou in Columbia.

American Red Cross of Central and Northern Missouri executive director Rebecca Gordon (right) and Mizzou senior Lily Mattingly of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority visit at the start of Monday’s 34th annual Mizzou Greek Week blood drive at the Mizzou Student Rec complex (March 10, 2025 photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

American Red Cross of Central and Northern Missouri executive director Rebecca Gordon says their goal each day is 860 units. Monday’s opening day brought in 944 units, and Tuesday brought in 985 units. Director Gordon says it’s a big deal, telling 939 the Eagle that these blood drives are some of the nation’s largest:

“This is incredibly special. It’s incredibly special this year due to the fact that we did have to cancel some blood drives this season due to weather. And so seeing people come out as we hit spring is really, really tremendous,” Gordon says.

Truman the Tiger regularly attends the blood drives at Mizzou (October 7, 2024 file photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

The blood drive wraps up Wednesday at the Mizzou Student Rec complex on Rollins. You can donate blood from 10-5 today, and you don’t need to fast. A Mizzou senior and sorority member says this week’s big turnout at the annual Greek week blood drive on-campus warms her heart. Lily Mattingly of St. Charles encourages you to donate blood during today’s final day, saying you will save lives:

“I didn’t really know about donating blood until I came to one of these drives and then I was like wow this is actually really awesome. It’s really short, really painless and you save three lives when you do it and it’s amazing,” Mattingly says..

The American Red Cross is also performing free A1C testing on successful donations.