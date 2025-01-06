Call In:
(LISTEN): Residential streets were the focus overnight by Columbia snow plow operators

primrose drive and iris drive jan. 6 002

16 Columbia snow plow operators have been plowing neighborhood residential streets during the overnight hours.

rashid court jan. 6 (002)
A Columbia snow plow operator plows on Rashid court on January 6, 2025 (photo courtesy of Columbia Public Works spokesman John Ogan)

They’ve been doing that since 7 o’clock Monday evening. Columbia Public Works operations manager Richard Stone tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Missouri” that the storm’s ice and snow have been challenging for plow drivers:

“When we start getting into the levels that we got to today, four inches of more, and then with that beginning ice issue that we had … you know we want to make sure we get in there and plow and treat all streets,” Mr. Stone says.

Stone says while plowing residential streets is challenging, crews are getting it done:

“Snowpack is a real challenge when people are driving on it, but we’re going to go curb-to-curb so they’ll hopefully be a path for anybody to get in and out of there,” Stone tells listeners.

outside plaza garage jan. 5 2025 830 am
A Columbia snow plow operator clears the area near the Plaza garage on January 5, 2025 (photo courtesy of Columbia Public Works spokesman John Ogan)

Columbia Public Works says priority roads are now at near-normal conditions. Another group of city employees worked around-the-clock to to haul snow from the downtown area. City employees from the sewer and water departments, along with Columbia Parks and Recreation, have assisted Columbia Public Works crews with snow plow duties.

You can listen to the full “Wake Up” interview with Mr. Stone here.

