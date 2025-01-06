(LISTEN): Residential streets were the focus overnight by Columbia snow plow operators

16 Columbia snow plow operators have been plowing neighborhood residential streets during the overnight hours.

A Columbia snow plow operator plows on Rashid court on January 6, 2025 (photo courtesy of Columbia Public Works spokesman John Ogan)

They’ve been doing that since 7 o’clock Monday evening. Columbia Public Works operations manager Richard Stone tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Missouri” that the storm’s ice and snow have been challenging for plow drivers:

“When we start getting into the levels that we got to today, four inches of more, and then with that beginning ice issue that we had … you know we want to make sure we get in there and plow and treat all streets,” Mr. Stone says.

Stone says while plowing residential streets is challenging, crews are getting it done:

“Snowpack is a real challenge when people are driving on it, but we’re going to go curb-to-curb so they’ll hopefully be a path for anybody to get in and out of there,” Stone tells listeners.

A Columbia snow plow operator clears the area near the Plaza garage on January 5, 2025 (photo courtesy of Columbia Public Works spokesman John Ogan)

Columbia Public Works says priority roads are now at near-normal conditions. Another group of city employees worked around-the-clock to to haul snow from the downtown area. City employees from the sewer and water departments, along with Columbia Parks and Recreation, have assisted Columbia Public Works crews with snow plow duties.

You can listen to the full “Wake Up” interview with Mr. Stone here.