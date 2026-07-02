(LISTEN): Retiring Columbia Ronald McDonald House executive director grateful to her staff and to community for your generosity

(This is the second part of Brian Hauswirth’s two-part series)

Columbia’s Ronald McDonald House has started searching for a replacement for longtime executive director Terri Gray, who retires at the end of December.

Longtime Ronald McDonald House Mid-Missouri executive director Terri Gray retires at the end of December (2026 file photo courtesy of Ronald McDonald House Mid-Missouri communications manager Jacob Summerville)

She’s been serving as executive director for 13 years. Ms. Gray tells 939 the Eagle that retiring was a difficult decision. She also thanks mid-Missouri for its generosity over the years, saying your donations mean sick children and families stay in the Ronald McDonald House for free:

“So to pile on an additional expense of lodging, you know where do I go that’s clean and safe and close to my child. Where am I going to park, what am I going to eat. How am I going to pay for all this,” she says.

Terri Gray raised money for Columbia’s new $6.5 million Ronald McDonald House on South College, which opened in 2024. It has 24 private guestrooms with private baths.

A large kitchen and dining area are available at Columbia’s new Ronald McDonald House on College (June 2024 file photo courtesy of the Ronald McDonald House)

Terri Gray tells 939 the Eagle that it’s been a labor of love for her and that she has an outstanding staff:

“I remember sitting around the table at our last staff meeting thinking this is what I’m going to miss. I’m going to miss the people who I get to work with and interact with on a daily basis. You know they become your friends. They become part of your families,” she says.

A large figure of Ronald McDonald sits on a bench in front of Columbia’s Ronald McDonald House on South College (July 2, 2026 photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

Ms. Gray leaves the Ronald McDonald House debt-free. She says she’ll be leaving the organization where the next person is set up for success.