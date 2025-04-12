(LISTEN): Saturday’s bowling for autism event in Columbia was the largest since the COVID pandemic

Organizers of Saturday’s 22nd annual bowling for autism event at Columbia’s AMF Town and Country lanes say it raised between $30,000 and $35,000 for Easterseals Midwest.

Every lane at Columbia’s AMF Town and Country lanes was full on Saturday (April 12, 2025 photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

Businessman John Cleek is thrilled, telling 939 the Eagle News that all lanes were full and that a few hundred people bowled:

“We’re raising a bunch of money for Easterseals Midwest to help those clients with autism, so they can get the services that they deserve and they need,” Mr. Cleek says.

Saturday’s 22nd annual bowling for autism event at Columbia’s AMF Town and Country lanes had numerous sponsors (April 12, 2025 photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

The bowling for autism event is presented by the Cleek family. Mr. Cleek’s son Thomas has mild autism. Thomas is now 25. He graduated from Missouri State and works in the golf industry. The event has raised more than $600,000 for Easterseals Midwest over the 22 years. Easterseals Midwest serves 49 Missouri counties.

Every lane at Saturday’s 22nd annual bowling for autism event in Columbia was full, and it was the largest turnout since the COVID pandemic. Mr. Cleek tells 939 the Eagle that he’s proud to keep the event going:

“We’re very thankful for all of our sponsors, some of them have been with us from the very beginning. And we’re picking up some new ones each year too. So this thing just keeps getting bigger and better each year,” Mr. Cleek says.

The event also raises awareness about autism. Zimmer Communications and 939 the Eagle were media sponsors of the bowling event.