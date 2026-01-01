(LISTEN): Saturday’s Mid-Mo Baby Expo to feature seminars on baby first aid and on baby massage

A good turnout is expected Saturday morning for the Mid-Mo Baby Expo at Columbia’s Courtyard by Marriott on Lemone Industrial.

Boone Health is based in Columbia (2025 file photo courtesy of Boone Health marketing and communications director Christian Basi)

There will be dozens of booths and a diaper changing competition. Boone Health’s Stacie Barker, an event organizer, says there will also be an area set up similar to a room that a mother would deliver her baby in:

“So we’ll have a bed will be there. There will be a crib, there will be some different positioning devices that mom might use while she’s in labor,” Ms. Barker says.

The event will also include seminars on baby first aid.

The midmo Baby Expo is Saturday June 6, 2026 from 8 am to noon in Columbia (graphic courtesy of Carson at Zimmer Communications)

You’ll also have an opportunity to attend seminars on baby massage at the Mid-Mo Baby Expo. Ms. Barker, the patient care manager at Boone’s labor and delivery unit, tells 939 the Eagle that there will be a physical therapist for the baby massage classes:

“She will help teach families different techniques on how to help calm their baby that might be colicky, just really fussy for whatever season. And the babies really just love it,” she says.

You’ll have a chance to win a stroller system by attending Saturday morning’s event, which is from 8 to noon. Tickets for the Mid-Mo Baby Expo are $10 and you can find more information about the event and tickets here.

Click here to listen to 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth’s full interview with Boone Health’s Stacie Barker: