(LISTEN): Seewood says Columbia’s goal is to provide the best service it can to residents; some residents criticize spending during presentation

Columbia’s city manager took about 50 minutes of questions during a recent standing-room only gathering of the local Pachyderms at Dickey’s BBQ Pit on Forum.

Columbia city manager De’Carlon Seewood delivered his state of the city address in May at city hall (May 22, 2026 file photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

Some residents complained about city spending, one complained about Scott Boulevard and others say water and sewer must be a higher priority. City manager De’Carlon Seewood answered each question and comment, telling 939 the Eagle that it’s his job:

“And I understand that people … sometimes they get critical. Sometimes they get upset. Sometimes they don’t like what we do. And the public has a right to express that. And as a public servant, you know it’s my job to listen. It’s my job to respond,” Mr. Seewood says.

Columbia’s water treatment plant in McBaine (2021 file photo courtesy of city of Columbia)

Mr. Seewood also discussed his background, noting he was born in East St. Louis, Illinois. He’s also worked professionally in mid-Missouri’s Fulton and Osage Beach and has worked in Ferguson and Berkeley, two St. Louis suburbs.

One resident at Friday’s meeting wants to see the south Columbia transmission line project done, while another criticized the hiring of a new city communications director. Christopher Ave started in June. Mr. Seewood responded to all audience members:

“And I want people to … hopefully they’ll understand that we have a very open government. And yeah, we don’t always do it right … but we try. And our goal is to provide the best service that we can to our residents,” says Seewood.

Mr. Seewood also discussed the role of a city manager, during Friday’s presentation at Dickey’s.