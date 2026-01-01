(LISTEN): Seven arrested after chaotic downtown Columbia fights; Chief Schlude says there’s a capacity problem

Columbia’s police chief says a video of Sunday’s early-morning fights near Ninth and East Walnut downtown has gone viral.

CPD investigators say the large disturbance started at about 1:30 Sunday morning. CPD says seven people have been arrested on various charges, including a suspect who allegedly struck an officer in the head. Another was arrested after trying to flee the scene.

A Columbia Police vehicle on patrol (file photo courtesy of CPD Facebook page)

Police chief Jill Schlude was live in-studio on 939 the Eagle and says there’s a capacity problem:

“And unfortunately right now we are what I would term a one or two call city. So one or two calls and our resources are depleted,” the chief says.

CPD says the officer struck in the head was not taken to a hospital.

Columbia Police say several of the seven arrested were exposed to pepper spray and that medical personnel assisted with decontamination at CPD. Police say all seven declined additional medical treatment. CPD policy requires every use of force by officers to be reviewed through the chain of command and that a thorough review is underway. That will include body-worn camera and in-car camera footage and available reports.

Anyone with information on Sunday’s downtown disturbance is urged to call Columbia Crimestoppers at (573) 875-TIPS.