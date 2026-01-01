(LISTEN): Stephens College’s president praises school’s relationship with community; Dr. Lundeen also focusing on deferred maintenance

The president of historic Stephens College in Columbia says the students and the relationship between Stephens and the community have been the most meaningful parts of her job.

Stephens College president Dr. Shannon Lundeen at Stephens’ 18-acre equestrian facility (2026 photo courtesy of 939 the Eagle’s LG Patterson)

Dr. Shannon Lundeen joined host Fred Parry in-studio Saturday morning on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable”:

“I saw that in September when we tragically lost one of our students to random gunfire downtown. I’ve seen that at every turn,” President Lundeen says.

Stephens College nursing student Aiyanna Williams was killed and two other bystanders were wounded in late September near Ninth and Broadway in downtown Columbia (September 27, 2025 file photo courtesy of CPD’s Facebook page)

Dr. Lundeen is referring to September’s horrific triple shooting in downtown Columbia, which killed Stephens College nursing student Aiyanna Williams. President Lundeen has described Aiyanna as a shining Stephens woman “whose kindness, drive and joy inspired everyone who knew her.”

Nourish owner and co-founder Kalle LeMone (left), Stephens College President Dr. Shannon Lundeen and Nourish manager Josh Old (December 2025 file photo courtesy of Stephens College)

Meantime, President Lundeen says says the biggest challenge she’s facing is deferred maintenance. Stephens is the nation’s second-oldest women’s college. It was founded in 1833, 193 years ago.

“So we need to make sure that we’re prioritizing the safety of everyone on our campus as well as visitors. And that’s hard to do when you have a long backlog of deferred maintenance,” President Lundeen says.

Dr. Lundeen tells listeners that next year will require a hard look at facilities.

She started with humble beginnings and once sold vacuum cleaners door-to-door. You can listen to Fred Parry’s full “CEO Roundtable” interview here.

What’s next: Because of Stephens’ aging facilities and deferred maintenance, President Lundeen tells listeners that 2027 will require a hard look at facilities.