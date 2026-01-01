(LISTEN): Stroller system to be given away at Saturday’s Midmo Baby Expo in Columbia

The Mid-Mo Baby Expo takes place Saturday morning from 8 am to noon at Columbia’s Courtyard by Marriott on Lemone Industrial Drive. Columbia-based Boone Health is main sponsor of the event.

Boone Health is based in Columbia (2025 file photo courtesy of Boone Health marketing and communications director Christian Basi)

There will be dozens of booths featuring baby products, local services and parenting resources. Boone Health’s Stacie Barker is the patient care manager at Boone’s labor and delivery unit and in the NICU (neonatal intensive care unit):

“There will be physicians, there will be OB physicians and then pediatricians as well. So hopefully it will just kind of give families that opportunity to ask any questions they’ve been wanting to know about,” Ms. Barker says.

Tickets are $10 and the first 350 people at the baby expo receive a bag full of goodies. New seminars are also planned on Saturday on infant massage and baby first aid.

The midmo Baby Expo is Saturday June 6, 2026 from 8 am to noon in Columbia (graphic courtesy of Carson at Zimmer Communications)

You’ll have an opportunity to win a stroller system if you attend Saturday’s Mid-Mo Baby Expo:

“It’s going to be a car seat and a stroller and I don’t know if you’ve priced those recently, but they’re ridiculous how much they cost. So it’ll be a great gift for some lucky winner,” she says.

The event will also include seminars on pelvic floor therapy and Safe Kids will be attending and will check your car seats.

You can find more information here.