(LISTEN): The 30 Columbia restaurants participating in restaurant week have special menus

Ten fantastic days of food is how an organizer of Columbia’s first-ever restaurant week describes the event.

A breakfast item at Columbia’s popular Glenn’s Cafe downtown (photo courtesy of Glenn’s Cafe website)

30 Columbia restaurants are participating in the Columbia restaurant week (CRW), which highlights the city’s diverse culinary talent and supports local businesses through food. Glenn’s Café owner Glyn Laverick tells 939 the Eagle that the website provides a link to all 30 menus:

“We’ve got an interactive map on the website for people to check it out. And there’s all kind of ways that they can either plan ahead if they want to make a reservation. They can eat the regular menus at restaurants too,” Mr. Laverick says.

Murry’s on Columbia’s Green Meadows is one of the 30 participating restaurants through Sunday (photo courtesy of Murry’s Facebook page)

The event, which runs through Sunday, benefits the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri. One of the 30 restaurants is the popular Glenn’s Cafe downtown. Mr. Laverick also owns the Tiger Hotel:

“We’re just really excited to have people come downtown and share in all the restaurants that we have here. We have three different participating restaurants at the Tiger (Hotel) alone,” says Mr. Laverick.

Mr. Laverick tells 939 the Eagle that sitting down and breaking bread together brings true happiness. You can find the interactive map and the list of all 30 Columbia restaurants here.