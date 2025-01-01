Call In:
800-529-5572

Listen Live

Main Menu

Trending Now

Call In: 800-529-5572

Trending Now

Listen Live

(LISTEN): The 30 Columbia restaurants participating in restaurant week have special menus

516886888 1286068956862203 7861054209767296227 n

Ten fantastic days of food is how an organizer of Columbia’s first-ever restaurant week describes the event.

8dcdb285 1031 4182 aa0b 811a3c32b172
A breakfast item at Columbia’s popular Glenn’s Cafe downtown (photo courtesy of Glenn’s Cafe website)

30 Columbia restaurants are participating in the Columbia restaurant week (CRW), which highlights the city’s diverse culinary talent and supports local businesses through food. Glenn’s Café owner Glyn Laverick tells 939 the Eagle that the website provides a link to all 30 menus:

“We’ve got an interactive map on the website for people to check it out. And there’s all kind of ways that they can either plan ahead if they want to make a reservation. They can eat the regular menus at restaurants too,” Mr. Laverick says.

Murry’s on Columbia’s Green Meadows is one of the 30 participating restaurants through Sunday (photo courtesy of Murry’s Facebook page)

The event, which runs through Sunday, benefits the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri. One of the 30 restaurants is the popular Glenn’s Cafe downtown. Mr. Laverick also owns the Tiger Hotel:

“We’re just really excited to have people come downtown and share in all the restaurants that we have here. We have three different participating restaurants at the Tiger (Hotel) alone,” says Mr. Laverick.

Mr. Laverick tells 939 the Eagle that sitting down and breaking bread together brings true happiness. You can find the interactive map and the list of all 30 Columbia restaurants here.

Facebook-f

Contact

Listen Live

Become a KWOS News Insider

© 2025, All rights reserved.

Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer Communications Logo

Zimmer Communications is an Equal Opportunity Employer