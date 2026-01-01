(LISTEN): The 68th annual Olivet BBQ at Harg to benefit several Columbia-area organizations

The 68th annual Olivet BBQ is coming up next Saturday June 13 at the historic Olivet Christian Church near Highway WW at Harg.

The delicious drive-through meal features grilled chicken, green beans, potatoes, applesauce and pie. Rockie Alden, a longtime member of Olivet Christian Church, tells 939 the Eagle that it’s a great time for everyone to come together there:

“We have people that have been coming for over 50 years now. We have a member that he was born in the church and he’s in his 80s so he’s been to every single one of the 68 (barbecues). And we’re still going strong,” Mrs. Alden says.

The 68th annual Olivet BBQ takes place on Saturday June 13, 2026 at the historic Olivet Christian Church near Harg (file photo courtesy of Olivet Christian Church Facebook page)

Rockie Alden says they’re excited to continue to do this. Former Mizzou athletic director Mike Alden and his wife Rockie are involved in numerous Columbia-area organizations and events, including the annual Olivet BBQ. They are longtime church members. Mike Alden tells 939 the Eagle the Olivet annual BBQ started 68 years ago in 1958:

“All those years ago, you had a bunch of people that were out in a rural part of Boone County. Farmers mostly that decided hey we’re going to get together and we’re going to have a barbecue, a picnic. And they started that 68 years ago,” Mr. Alden says.

Mr. Alden notes Columbia continues to grow in that area with Old Hawthorne, the Brooks and the Vineyards and that the barbecue continues. He notes Harg has essentially been absorbed by Columbia.

The drive-through BBQ is on Saturday June 13 from 3-6 pm. Tickets are $15 in advance and $17 at the door. A child’s meal is $5. Net proceeds this year support Columbia’s P.E.A.C.E. and H.O.P.E Center for Youth, Good Dads Incorporated and the Olivet Ministry Fund.

You can find a link to purchase a ticket here.